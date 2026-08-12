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Celebs spotted at Mirzapur The Movie trailer launch. Watch the video

From Pankaj Tripathi to Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Ali Fazal, the Mirzapur: The Movie cast reunited for its much-awaited trailer launch.

From Pankaj Tripathi to Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Ali Fazal, the stars of Mirzapur: The Movie came together for the film’s much-awaited trailer launch, making the event an absolute star-studded affair. The returning cast brought back the much-loved characters from the Mirzapur universe.

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Mirzapur
Mirzapur: The Movie

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