Videos
Celebs spotted at Mirzapur The Movie trailer launch. Watch the video
From Pankaj Tripathi to Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Ali Fazal, the Mirzapur: The Movie cast reunited for its much-awaited trailer launch.
From Pankaj Tripathi to Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Ali Fazal, the stars of Mirzapur: The Movie came together for the film’s much-awaited trailer launch, making the event an absolute star-studded affair. The returning cast brought back the much-loved characters from the Mirzapur universe.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.