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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot in a low-key wedding. Watch the video
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially married! The couple confirmed their low-key wedding with a sweet Instagram post featuring their matching wedding rings.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially married! The couple confirmed their wedding with a sweet Instagram post showcasing their matching wedding rings. After more than a decade together, the couple reportedly tied the knot in Cascais, near Lisbon, with their children in attendance. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the couple’s official wedding pictures.
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