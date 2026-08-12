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Sukriti Kakar gets engaged to Shoumik Shetty in a dreamy proposal. Watch the video
Sukriti Kakar is engaged! The singer said yes to entrepreneur boyfriend Shoumik Shetty in a dreamy scenic proposal.
Singer Sukriti Kakar is officially engaged to entrepreneur boyfriend Shoumik Shetty after his dreamy scenic proposal. From Sukriti’s gorgeous pastel green dress to their adorable couple moments, see the romantic engagement announcement and the sweet “Today, tomorrow, forever” caption.
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