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NBA player Russell Westbrook retires after 18 years of a legendary career. Watch the video
NBA legend Russell Westbrook retires after an extraordinary 18-season career, leaving behind a legacy of fearless play, athleticism and relentless energy.
NBA legend Russell Westbrook has announced his retirement after an extraordinary 18-season career. From his early days in Los Angeles to becoming one of basketball’s most electrifying superstars, Westbrook built his legacy on relentless energy, athleticism and an unmistakable fearless style of play. Watch to know about his journey.
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