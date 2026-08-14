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Malaysian princess Ilyana Alia marries British GT racing driver Chris Froggatt. Watch the video
When Malaysian royalty meets British motorsport, a private royal love story unfolds.
What happens when Malaysian royalty meets British motorsport? Princess Ilyana Alia of Pahang has married British GT racing driver Chris Froggatt in an intimate royal wedding at Kuala Lumpur’s Shangri-La Hotel. From traditional Akad Nikah rituals to heirloom jewellery and the Malaysian tengkolok, here’s a glimpse into their elegant union.