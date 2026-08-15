Raita vs Tzatziki: India’s yogurt side has a Greek cousin! Watch the video

Biryani and raita are an iconic Indian combination, but did you know raita has a Greek cousin called tzatziki? Both are yogurt-based accompaniments, but their ingredients and flavours are quite different. Tzatziki is typically made with strained yogurt, cucumber, garlic, olive oil, lemon and dill, while raita comes in countless Indian variations, from cucumber and onion to pineapple and pomegranate, often seasoned with spices. Different cuisines, different flavours, same love for creamy yogurt!