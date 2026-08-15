Videos
The Odyssey explained: Are smartphones our modern-day Lotus-Eaters? Watch the video
From Homer’s Lotus-Eaters to modern-day doom-scrolling, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey inspires a look at the distractions that make us forget our way home.
In Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the ancient story of the Lotus-Eaters gets a modern twist. In Homer’s epic, the lotus makes Odysseus’ men forget their desire to return home. Today, we may have our own versions of that “lotus.” From retail therapy to doom-scrolling, maybe the modern lotus isn’t a mythical flower at all. Watch the video to know more.