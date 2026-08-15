Toyota Hilux gets a makeover: Is the world’s favourite workhorse better than before? Watch the video
Toyota’s iconic Hilux gets a major makeover, bringing a sharper ‘Cyber Sumo’ design, a revamped cabin and more technology to the legendary workhorse. The new Hilux gets a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging and seven airbags. Under the hood is the familiar 2.8-litre diesel producing 204 hp and 500 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic. But some features have been dropped, including climate control and the powered driver’s seat, while ADAS remains unavailable on the Indian-spec model. With prices starting at ₹32 lakh for the 4x2 and ₹33.7 lakh for the 4x4, does the new Hilux still have what it takes to be the ultimate workhorse? Watch the full review by Indulge.