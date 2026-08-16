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Could the British really identify Indian's caste by their nose? Watch the video

During the British Raj, Herbert Hope Risley used physical measurements to classify India’s castes and communities

Did you know that during the British Raj, British officials tried to use nose measurements to classify India’s castes and communities? Herbert Hope Risley, a British administrator and ethnographer, believed physical measurements, especially the nasal index, could help explain India’s social and racial divisions. Thousands of people were measured, and communities were placed into rigid colonial categories. Watch the video to know more

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