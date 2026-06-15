Gym Lips: The minimalist beauty trend taking over summer 2026. Watch the video

Move over heavy makeup, gym lips are the effortless beauty trend everyone is loving this summer. Inspired by the natural rosy flush your lips get after a workout, this fresh-faced look requires just two products: a lip liner and a lip balm. The result is soft, hydrated, naturally blushed lips that complement every occasion, from office days and brunch dates to yoga classes and summer outings. Even celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Kylie Jenner are embracing this low-maintenance trend.