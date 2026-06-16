Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani announces engagement. Watch the video

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter has officially announced her engagement to longtime partner Myles Mantzaris, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The couple shared stunning golden-hour proposal photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their intimate and romantic celebration. Dishani, who has built her own career in Hollywood after studying filmmaking at the New York Film Academy and training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, is known for projects like Gift, Holy Smoke, Underpass, and The Guest. Myles Mantzaris is reportedly a Hollywood-based steadicam operator and colourist. Watch the video to know their whole story.