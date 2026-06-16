Videos
Why do we dunk biscuits in tea? The surprising 300-year-old story. Watch the video
The surprising 300-year journey of biscuit dunking — from European sailors to India's beloved chai-time ritual
Ever wondered why we dunk biscuits into tea or coffee? While it feels like a classic Indian habit, the tradition actually dates back over 300 years to Europe. Sailors were once given hardtack—an extremely hard, dry biscuit that was difficult to eat. Dipping it into tea softened it, making it easier and more enjoyable to consume. As tea culture spread across Europe, the practice became a ritual. Watch the video to know the whole story!