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20 years later: Where are the child stars of Taare Zameen Par now?
Nearly two decades after Taare Zameen Par, its young stars have taken remarkably different paths—from medicine and aviation to acting and international cinema
As Taare Zameen Par nears its 20-year milestone in 2027, fans are revisiting the beloved film and wondering where its young stars are today. From Sachet Engineer becoming a dentist and pilot trainee in the UK to Darsheel Safary continuing his acting journey and Tanay Chheda finding success in international projects, here's a look at their inspiring paths after the iconic film.
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