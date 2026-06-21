Videos
Father's Day 2026: Bollywood dads who embrace single parenthood with grace
Celebrating Bollywood fathers who embraced the journey of parenthood on their own
Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there! Let's take a look into Bollywood fathers who chose to raise their children on their own. From Tusshar Kapoor and Karan Johar embracing parenthood through surrogacy to Imran Khan opening up about the realities of single parenting, these dads prove that love, commitment, and care define fatherhood beyond conventional norms.