Ulama: The ancient ball game that ruled civilisations before football. Watch the video

As the excitement around FIFA 2026 continues to grow, let's take a trip back in time to discover Ulama, one of the world's oldest known team sports. Played by the Olmecs, Maya, and Aztecs more than 3,000 years ago, this fascinating ball game connected communities across Mesoamerica long before modern international tournaments existed. Watch the video to know more!

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels