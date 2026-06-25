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Hemis Festival 2026: Ladakh’s spectacular celebration of culture & spirituality. Watch the video
Experience the vibrant Hemis Festival in Ladakh, where sacred Cham dances, Tibetan traditions, and spiritual heritage come alive in the Himalayas
As June arrives, Ladakh comes alive with the vibrant colors and traditions of the Hemis Festival, one of the region's most celebrated cultural events. Held annually at the historic Hemis Monastery, this two-day festival showcases the rich heritage, spirituality, and traditions of Tibetan Buddhism. Visitors from around the world gather to witness the sacred Cham dances, where masked performers move gracefully to the rhythm of traditional music.