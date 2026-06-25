Karisma Kapoor’s iconic fashion trends that Gen Z loves today! Watch the video

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor! Before fashion trends had hashtags, Karisma Kapoor was already setting them! On her birthday, we're celebrating the Bollywood style icon whose fashion choices from the '90s and early 2000s are making a major comeback among Gen Z. From crop tops and baggy denim to tiny sunglasses and athleisure fits, Karisma was ahead of her time and effortlessly stylish.