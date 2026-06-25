The must-visit places in Kathmandu, Nepal. Watch the video

Planning a trip to Kathmandu, Nepal? This vibrant capital is a fascinating blend of history, culture, and spirituality. Start your journey at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its exquisite Newar architecture and centuries-old heritage. For a peaceful escape, head to Nagi Gompa, a serene Buddhist monastery nestled within Shivapuri National Park, where lush green hills and panoramic views create a truly tranquil experience.