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Vithabai: The incredible true story behind Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha
Discover the remarkable true story of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the legendary Tamasha artist who inspired Eetha
Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha brings the extraordinary life of legendary Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar to the big screen. Born into the Mang community, Vithabai overcame social stigma, poverty, and unimaginable hardships to become one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk performers. From captivating audiences across villages to the incredible story of returning to the stage immediately after childbirth, her life is a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and the enduring spirit of India's folk artists. Here's the inspiring true story behind the woman who became a legend.
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