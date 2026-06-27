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Bizarre rain rituals in India: Frog weddings, mud baths & more! Watch the video
From frog weddings to mud rituals, explore India's unique rain-invoking traditions that reflect centuries-old beliefs and cultural practices tied to the monsoon
As the monsoon approaches, discover some of India's most fascinating rain-invoking traditions. From elaborate frog weddings in Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh to playful mud rituals and the controversial practice of naked ploughing once associated with parts of Bihar, these age-old customs reflect unique cultural beliefs surrounding the arrival of rain. Watch the video and tell us which ritual surprised you the most!
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