Onekdin Por premiere in Kolkata: A glimpse into the star-studded event

Directed by Saurav Palodhi, Onekdin Por is a heartfelt reminder of the power of love in today's fast-paced world. Featuring Chitrangada Satarupa in the lead alongside an exceptional ensemble cast including Sankar Debnath, Bimal Giri, Biplab Bandopadhyay, Bimal Chakraborty, Debesh Roy Chowdhury and others, the film recently premiered at a Kolkata multiplex. Indulge brings you exclusive glimpses from the star-studded premiere, along with candid reactions from the cast and celebrity audience. Watch the highlights and don't forget to read our detailed review on the Indulge Express website.