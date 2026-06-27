Videos
Subhashree Ganguly and Jisshu Sengupta get candid about life on film set in a rapid fire round. Watch the video
Subhashree Ganguly and Jisshu Sengupta share fun behind-the-scenes stories from Abhhiman, revealing on-set habits, foodie confessions, and memorable moments
As Abhhiman hits theatres, Subhashree Ganguly and Jisshu Sengupta look back at the fun and memorable moments from the film’s set. In this candid chat, the duo reveals who is most likely to keep checking the monitor, who turns out to be the bigger foodie on set, and more. Watch them share entertaining behind-the-scenes stories from the making of Abhhiman.