Videos
A fun rapid fire round with Meiyang Chang. Watch the video
Meiyang Chang gets candid in a fun rapid-fire session, opening up about his Tollywood debut, favourite moments, surprising revelations, and more
Actor Meiyang Chang has made his Tollywood debut with his first Bengali film. Following the release, he joined us for a fun rapid-fire session, where he spoke about his experience, favourite moments, unexpected revelations and much more. Watch the candid chat to know him beyond the screen!