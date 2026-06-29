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Puri Snana Yatra 2026: Why Lord Jagannath falls sick before Rath Yatra? Watch the video

Snana Yatra in Puri marks the sacred beginning of the Rath Yatra festivities with divine rituals and grand traditions

Before the world-famous Rath Yatra begins in Puri, the sacred Snana Yatra marks an important spiritual tradition. During this grand ritual, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are ceremonially bathed with 108 pots of holy water and adorned in the magnificent Gaja Vesha (Elephant Attire). Watch the video to know the whole story

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Rath Yatra
Snana Yatra 2026