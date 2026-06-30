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Did you know Doja Cat learned this Indian classical dance?
Long before topping global charts, Doja Cat immersed herself in Indian culture, learning Bharatanatyam and singing bhajans during her childhood in a California ashram.
Did you know that Doja Cat trained in Bharatanatyam for five years as a child? Born as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, the global rapper and singer spent part of her early life in a California ashram founded by legendary jazz musician Alice Coltrane. During that time, she wore traditional head-covering scarves, sang bhajans, visited temples, and learned the Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam.