Did you know Doja Cat learned this Indian classical dance?

Did you know that Doja Cat trained in Bharatanatyam for five years as a child? Born as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, the global rapper and singer spent part of her early life in a California ashram founded by legendary jazz musician Alice Coltrane. During that time, she wore traditional head-covering scarves, sang bhajans, visited temples, and learned the Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam.