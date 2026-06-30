How male celebs redefined handbags through stunning fashion

Think handbags are just for women? Think again. From red carpets to street style, men's handbags are having a major fashion moment—and celebrities are leading the way. In this video, we look at how ASAP Rocky, Jacob Elordi, David Beckham, and Charles Melton are redefining modern menswear with luxury handbags, crossbody bags, and statement accessories. Plus, you'll get simple styling tips to wear a handbag with confidence, whether your style is classic or bold.