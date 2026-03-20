Videos
A walk through Experimenter’s third centre at Alipore Museum Kolkata
Experimenter opens its third centre at the Alipore Museum Kolkata and it is more than just art
Experimenter, a renowned contemporary art gallery has now opened its third centre in the heart of Alipore Museum. Named the Experimenter Outpost, this one showcases exhibits that are a tribute to modern art. Stay tuned as we take you through the inauguration of this centre, showcasing Rathin Barman's latest works, which are being exhibited as part of its debut display.