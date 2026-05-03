Escape to Madhupur: A slow travel retreat from Bengal. Watch the video

Trade the chaos of city life for the quiet charm of Madhupur. In just 48 hours, discover the soothing beauty of Usri Falls, trek up Burhai Pahar, wander through peaceful sunrise-lit lanes, and experience the spiritual pull of Baidyanath Dham. Add simple, soulful local food to the mix, and you have a weekend getaway that truly helps you slow down, reset, and breathe.