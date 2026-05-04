Met Gala 2026: Everything you need to know about fashion’s biggest night. Watch the video
The iconic Met Gala returns on May 4 in New York City (May 5, 3:30 AM IST for India), bringing together the biggest names in fashion, film, music and business. This year’s event will be co-chaired by global icons Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez joining as additional chairs. While the official guest list remains under wraps, several Indian celebrities are rumoured to attend, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Karan Johar and Ananya Birla. From high-fashion statements to viral red carpet moments, the Met Gala continues to set global style trends while raising funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest night in fashion.