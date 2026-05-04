Michael Jackson’s wildest pets: The truth about Neverland zoo. Watch the video

Neverland Ranch wasn’t just a home—it was a surreal world of its own. The King of Pop lived among an extraordinary collection of animals, from llamas and flamingos to giraffes, snakes, tigers, and even an elephant. At the centre of it all was his most iconic companion, Bubbles—a chimpanzee who became a celebrity in his own right, often seen travelling and appearing alongside Michael Jackson. From exotic wildlife to bizarre stories, here’s a look at the unusual menagerie that once defined Neverland.