Met Gala 2026: Indian celebs steal the show in haute couture. Watch the video

Indian celebrities didn’t just attend the Met Gala 2026 — they owned the red carpet. From Karan Johar’s dramatic Manish Malhotra debut to Isha Ambani’s gold-woven sari, and Natasha Poonawalla’s sculptural art moment, this was a masterclass in heritage meeting high fashion. From intricate craftsmanship to bold couture statements, India made a powerful mark on the global stage at the Met Gala. Who was your favourite look? Tell us in the comments!