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Met Gala 2026: Who nailed it and who missed the memo? Watch the video
A night of couture, creativity and critique—Met Gala 2026 delivers hits, misses and major fashion moments.
Met Gala 2026 brought high fashion, bold creativity, and plenty of debate under the theme ‘Fashion is Art’. From Beyoncé’s sculptural, bejewelled masterpiece to Tyla flawlessly interpreting the brief, the red carpet was packed with unforgettable couture moments. But not everyone got it right. Who truly turned fashion into art—and who completely missed the brief? We break down the biggest hits and misses of the night. Watch till the end and tell us: Who was your best dressed?