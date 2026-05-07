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The purple dessert taking over the internet in 2026: The Ube Trend. Watch the video
From matcha to ube, the internet’s taste for aesthetic wellness drinks has evolved. In 2026, the purple wave takes over cafés, desserts, and social feeds worldwide.
Matcha had its moment, but 2026 belongs to ube. From vibrant purple lattes to cheesecakes, ice creams and desserts, this Filipino purple yam is taking over cafés and social media feeds worldwide. But what exactly is ube? Why is everyone suddenly obsessed with it? And is it actually healthy? In this video, we explore the rise of the internet’s favourite purple dessert trend and how ube became the new matcha.
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