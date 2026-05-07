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Writers’ Building Kolkata: History, mystery and haunted tales. Watch the video
Discover the story of Kolkata’s iconic Writers’ Building in BBD Bagh
Discover the story of Kolkata’s iconic Writers’ Building in BBD Bagh. From its British East India Company origins to colonial history, heritage architecture, political significance, and eerie haunted legends, explore how this red landmark became a symbol of power and mystery. Watch to uncover its untold stories and cultural legacy.
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