Jaipur Royals’ 17th-century Astrolabe: Story of an ancient supercomputer. Watch the video

Did you know the Jaipur Royals hold a rare ancient treasure that’s now making global headlines? This is the 17th-century astrolabe often called an early “supercomputer.” Crafted in Lahore by master artisans, this extraordinary instrument became part of the Jaipur royal collection through historic Mughal-era connections and is believed to have been preserved through generations of the royal family, including Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II and later Maharani Gayatri Devi. This particular piece is believed to be one of the largest ever made, a true bridge between royal heritage, ancient science, and modern curiosity. Watch the video to know more.