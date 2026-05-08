Remembering Tagore on his birth anniversary through Raktakarabi. Watch the video

Rabindranath Tagore is timeless, so is his writings, especially his play Raktakarabi. Come what may, Raktakarabi has not lost its relevance, even a century later. Dancer-choreographers Dr Bimbavati Devi and Arnab Bandopadhyay have collaborated, along with musician Upali Chattopadhyay and thespian Biswajit Das joining the bandwagon, to recreate this play as a dance recital. Raktakarabi will be staged at KCC Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 9, 6.30 pm onwards.