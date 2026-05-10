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Subrat Dutta gets candid on acting and the growing impact of AI in cinema
Behind the craft, beyond the camera: A candid chat with Subrat Dutta
Actor Subrat Dutta, as his film Bibi Payra runs in theatres, opens up about his craft, creative process, and the preparation behind his character transformation. From designing his on-screen look to understanding the emotional depth of the role, the actor shares insights into the work that goes behind performance-driven cinema. In this candid conversation with Indulge, Subrat Dutta also reflects on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry and why he believes AI could eventually take over many jobs in films. Watch the full interview for an honest take on acting, cinema, technology, and the future of storytelling.
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