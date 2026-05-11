David Attenborough’s 100th viral birthday cake: An Indian on the spotlight

David Attenborough’s 100th birthday cake is taking over the internet. Created by Josh Smalley and Indian-born British engineer and winner Rahul Mandal, the stunning three-tier cake is a tribute to Earth’s ecosystems, from Arctic landscapes to African savannas and deep oceans. With Rahul Mandal bringing his journey from Kolkata to global fame, this edible masterpiece beautifully blends science, art, and storytelling on a world stage. And here's the full story!