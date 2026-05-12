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Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt’s first look stuns the internet. Watch the video
Alia Bhatt turned heads at Cannes 2026 in a regal Basuri Choksi corset gown, styled to perfection by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor
Alia Bhatt made a regal statement with her first appearance at Cannes 2026. Dressed in a stunning structured corset ball gown featuring intricate hand-painted detailing by designer Basuri Choksi, the actor exuded timeless elegance on the French Riviera. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor, Alia’s dreamy look instantly became one of the standout fashion moments from the festival. Watch the full look and all the glamorous details from Cannes 2026!