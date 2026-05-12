Videos
Mira Nair reveals Anjali Sivaraman as Amrita Sher-Gil in AMRI. Watch the video
From Class to AMRI, Anjali Sivaraman’s rise from modelling to cinema marks her as Bollywood’s exciting new face chosen by Mira Nair.
Mira Nair has found Anjali Sivaraman as the face of Amrita Sher-Gil in her ambitious international project AMRI. From Anjali’s breakout role in Class to modelling with Ranveer Singh, let’s discover her inspiring journey from behind-the-scenes work to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most exciting new stars.