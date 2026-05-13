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Urvashi Rautela turns heads at Cannes 2026 in a crystal ensemble. Watch the video
Urvashi Rautela brings crystal couture glamour to Cannes 2026
Urvashi Rautela made a dazzling appearance at the glamorous Cannes Film Festival in a breathtaking Haute Couture creation by JoliPoli Couture. The sculpted gown featured thousands of precision-placed crystals designed to sparkle like high jewellery under the spotlight. Adding even more drama to the look, she carried a stunning Judith Leiber crystal carousel handbag. Here's the look!