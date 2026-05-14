Videos
Why celebs are making sustainable fashion the new red carpet trend? Watch the video
Sustainable fashion is redefining glamour on the world’s biggest red carpets.
Sustainability is becoming the biggest fashion statement on global red carpets, and celebrities are embracing eco-conscious glamour like never before. From archival vintage looks and heirloom jewellery to recycled couture and outfit repeats, stars are redefining luxury fashion with responsibility and style. From Cannes to the Met Gala, sustainable fashion is no longer just a trend — it’s a movement shaping the future of celebrity style and global fashion culture.