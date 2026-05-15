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From Sara to Sonam: Celebs open up on PCOS struggles & lifestyle changes. Watch the video
Celebrities are helping normalize the conversation around PCOS and wellness
PCOS is more than just a hormonal condition and now, it may even get a new name. Experts have proposed changing PCOS to PMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome) to better reflect how deeply it impacts the body, from metabolism and skin to mental health and overall wellness. But beyond the medical conversation, celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Victoria Beckham have helped normalize discussions around PCOS by openly sharing their journeys. From mindful eating and regular workouts to yoga, balanced diets, and positive lifestyle shifts, their stories are inspiring many to take charge of their health holistically.
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