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Premiere glimpses: Bengali film Saptadingar Guptodhon gets grand release. Watch the video
Bengal’s favourite adventure trio returns with mystery, nostalgia, and thrills.
Bengal’s most iconic adventure trio is back with another thrilling mystery! Last night, Kolkata witnessed the grand premiere of Saptadingar Guptodhon, the fourth instalment in the beloved Guptodhon franchise directed by Dhrubo Banerjee. The premiere night was attended by some of the biggest names from the Bengali film industry, and everyone had one thing to say, this one keeps you hooked till the very end!