Kalyani Priyadarshan’s stunning Cannes debut in Indian couture. Watch the video

Kalyani Priyadarshan made a breathtaking red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in a custom couture ensemble by Itrh. Blending contemporary glamour with intricate Indian craftsmanship, Kalyani’s entirely Indian-made look became one of the standout fashion moments at Cannes this year. From the silhouette to the detailing, the ensemble beautifully showcased the richness of Indian couture on a global stage. In this video, we break down every element of her stunning debut look and explore how Indian artistry continues to make waves internationally.