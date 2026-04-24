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Inside the Beat: Rick Allen talks India, drums & legacy | Indulge Podcast
Rick Allen opens up on music, touring, and performing in India in this candid, behind-the-scenes chat.
We caught up with Rick Allen, the iconic drummer of Def Leppard, ahead of their final India tour stop in Bengaluru. In this fun and candid interaction, Rick dives into music, touring, and life on the road—while also taking on our quick takes segment (and absolutely acing it). From reflections on his journey to insights into performing for Indian audiences, this chat gives fans a closer look at the man behind the drums.