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5 popular house nameplate rules as per Vastu

5 popular house nameplate rules as per Vastu
5 popular house nameplate rules as per Vastu
5 popular house nameplate rules as per Vastu
Updated on
2 min read

If you have brown wooden doors, then opt for a simple white nameplate.

Red is a vibrant colour as per Vastu for your entrance doors. If your door is red, then opt for a rectangle nameplate of a complementing colour like gold.

A mix of two or more colours isoften chosen for the entrance door. For these types of main doors, a quieter oval-shaped nameplate works best.

For a pure white coloured entrance, a sleek traditional nameplate is perfect.

If you prefer to display class and elegance through your nameplate, then opt for traditional ones on white or wooden entrance doors.

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