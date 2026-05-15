5 popular house nameplate rules as per Vastu

If you have brown wooden doors, then opt for a simple white nameplate.
Red is a vibrant colour as per Vastu for your entrance doors. If your door is red, then opt for a rectangle nameplate of a complementing colour like gold.
A mix of two or more colours isoften chosen for the entrance door. For these types of main doors, a quieter oval-shaped nameplate works best.
For a pure white coloured entrance, a sleek traditional nameplate is perfect.
If you prefer to display class and elegance through your nameplate, then opt for traditional ones on white or wooden entrance doors.