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6 ways to reuse old charging cables

Have a lot of old and unused charging cables at home? Here are 6 ways in which you can put them to use again
6 ways to reuse old charging cables
Jonathan Cooper / Pexels
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2 min read
Organise other cables with spare parts
Pexels

Cable organisers: Use intact pieces of the cables or the Velcro to bundle up new working cables together. This helps in organising the wires and keeps the space tidy.

Use working cables as travel spare
Markus Winkler / Pexels

Travel Spare: If you have any working cables which you don’t use on a regular basis but don’t throw away either, pack them safely to use as a travel spare. This way your purpose will be served and if it’s lost, it won’t drill a hole in the pocket.

Use them as plant / spice jar markers

Pot / Jar markers: Take out the live wire from the cables and cut the outer skin length wise to hang from planters or spice jars. You can attach the markers on these wires with wooden clips.

Make art out of unusable cables

Wire art: Got too many unusable cables? Remove the live wire, get them painted in colours of your choice and make art out of them.

Send them for proper recycling

Careful recycling: If the cables are beyond any hope, then carefully take them to the recycle point after separating all its components.

Make bracelets out of them

Bracelets: If the cables are soft and not very thick then they can become the base of your Do-It Yourself bracelets.    

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