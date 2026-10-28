Make a delicious coconut matcha easily at home

For the Coconut Matcha cloud or foam:
You will need 2 tsps (4–8 g) ceremonial-grade matcha powder, 1/4 cup (50–100 ml) heavy cream, coconut cream, or full-fat coconut milk, 1–2 tablespoons regular or coconut milk, 1 tsp honey, maple syrup, or simple syrup and a tiny pinch of salt, to balance flavours.
For the base drink:
All you will need for the base drink is 200 ml coconut water, ice cubes (to fill half to two-thirds of the glass) and extra matcha powder or toasted coconut flakes, to garnish your drink.
Whip the Matcha Cloud:
In a small cup or bowl, add your heavy cream/coconut cream/coconut milk), milk, sweetener, and sift in the matcha powder. Use an electric milk frother to whisk the mixture for 15–30 seconds until it thickens into a light, fluffy, soft-peak cloud.
Assemble the base:
Fill a tall glass generously with ice cubes, and pour in the coconut water until the glass is about two-thirds full.
Layer and serve:
Gently spoon or pour the thick matcha cloud right over the top of the coconut water. Finally, dust a light layer of matcha powder or coconut flakes over the foam, stir before drinking, and enjoy immediately.
5 festive drinks to make your house party special