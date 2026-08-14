Dominant wheels of a popular performance bike

The Bajaj Dominar has been updated for 2026, with a new 350cc engine. The earlier model featured a 373cc motor and had earned quite a name for itself in terms of performance. The primary motivation behind this shift is strategic pricing. By bringing the engine capacity down, Bajaj takes advantage of the 18% GST bracket in India. This move has resulted in a massive price reduction of over ₹37,000, radically improving the motorcycle's value proposition.
Aesthetically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. Bajaj has retained the muscular, imposing sport-tourer silhouette that the Dominar is famous for. It continues to feature machine-cut alloy wheels and standard equipment including the LED headlamp setup, which is the absolute best-in-segment by a significant margin. The paint quality and detailed fit-and-finish remain good, staying true to Bajaj's flagship standards. The 2026 model continues to offer the complete 2022 factory touring accessory kit as standard. This includes prominent knuckle guards for wind and crash protection, a large front windshield, a heavy-duty engine protection guard, and a rear tail rack for mounting luggage. The tail lamps and overall rear profile have also been retained from the previous generation. The large, plush seats remain incredibly comfortable for long journeys. The new bike feels largely identical in its solid, comfortable riding posture, making it a proven motorcycle for long-distance touring.
One of the most noticeable updates from the rider's point of view is the all-new switchgear. The motorcycle now features an updated button layout designed to navigate the new electronic menus and riding modes. The high beam and pass light switches are conveniently integrated. The switchgear quality, fit, and finish can be described as excellent.
The Dominar now features four distinct riding modes, including a dedicated "Off-Road" mode that allows the rider to switch off the rear ABS for better control on loose terrain. The console features smartphone connectivity and a lap timer—jokingly referred to as a "Ladakh lap timer" given the bike's sport touring pedigree. Mechanically, the chassis remains the tried-and-tested perimeter frame, which gives the bike its signature rock-solid stability. It sits on 17-inch wheels on both ends, with the front having Upside Down (USD) forks. Braking duties are handled by large disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS, providing excellent stopping power for the heavy motorcycle.
The heart of the motorcycle is the new 350cc engine, which has been made E20 compliant. Despite the drop in displacement, it pushes out a highly impressive 40.6 bhp and 33 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. To achieve this, Bajaj re-engineered the engine over the past year: giving it a shorter stroke, a brand-new head, updated camshafts, and a revised valve train. The flywheel is slightly heavier than the Pulsar lineup, as it comes from the earlier 373cc machine. Compared to the older motor, the new 350cc engine feels significantly smoother, highly refined, and far more focused. It revs cleanly and freely all the way to the top of the rev range and picks up speed aggressively. Because the engine displacement and overall horsepower has slightly decreased from the older 400cc models, we expect a slight increase in fuel efficiency. However, the company cautions that realistic mileage improvements won't be massive due to the current ethanol-blended fuel.
Ultimately, the 2026 Dominar 350 remains a heavy, rock-solid sport tourer. While the exhaust note might be a bit too loud for some riders, it continues to serve as an excellent daily rider and a formidable touring machine. With the new GST-friendly pricing, it is aggressively positioned as a high-value powerhouse for the Indian market.
Priced at ₹2.08 lakh, ex-showroom.