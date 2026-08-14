Dominant wheels of a popular performance bike

The Bajaj Dominar has been updated for 2026, with a new 350cc engine. The earlier model featured a 373cc motor and had earned quite a name for itself in terms of performance. The primary motivation behind this shift is strategic pricing. By bringing the engine capacity down, Bajaj takes advantage of the 18% GST bracket in India. This move has resulted in a massive price reduction of over ₹37,000, radically improving the motorcycle's value proposition.

Aesthetically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. Bajaj has retained the muscular, imposing sport-tourer silhouette that the Dominar is famous for. It continues to feature machine-cut alloy wheels and standard equipment including the LED headlamp setup, which is the absolute best-in-segment by a significant margin. The paint quality and detailed fit-and-finish remain good, staying true to Bajaj's flagship standards. The 2026 model continues to offer the complete 2022 factory touring accessory kit as standard. This includes prominent knuckle guards for wind and crash protection, a large front windshield, a heavy-duty engine protection guard, and a rear tail rack for mounting luggage. The tail lamps and overall rear profile have also been retained from the previous generation. The large, plush seats remain incredibly comfortable for long journeys. The new bike feels largely identical in its solid, comfortable riding posture, making it a proven motorcycle for long-distance touring.

One of the most noticeable updates from the rider's point of view is the all-new switchgear. The motorcycle now features an updated button layout designed to navigate the new electronic menus and riding modes. The high beam and pass light switches are conveniently integrated. The switchgear quality, fit, and finish can be described as excellent.